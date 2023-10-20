iHeartMedia Is Finally Hiring New Replacement Co-Host for 'The Breakfast Club' Amid DJ Envy Real Estate Scandal

Would you like a job co-hosting ‘The Breakfast Club’ alongside Charlemagne tha God?

Well, according to a job listing posted to the iHeartMedia website, the company is looking to hire a new co-host for the gig.

The listing, as captured by DJ Akademiks, states that the job pays anywhere between $240,000 and $330,000 a year.

According to iheartmedia website they are looking to hire a new Cohost for the breakfast club. The job reportedly pays between $240k to $330k a year. They have been looking for a third cohost since Angela yee left the show. Would u take the job to work with Charlamagne tha god… pic.twitter.com/rt5NME09bI — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 20, 2023

We all know that Angela Yee left the show earlier this year and there’s been a rotating list of guest co-hosts, but this position opening was posted just 8 days ago (as of the time of this post).

Now that DJ Envy’s business partner has been arrested for a real estate fraud scheme and it’s alleged that DJ Envy is involved in someway, could it be that iHeartMedia is looking for his replacement too?

If you’d like to apply for the job, you can do so by clicking here.