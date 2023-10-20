Bethenny Frankel and NeNe Leakes Launch Joint 'BetheNeNe' Podcast [Photo]

Bethenny Frankel and NeNe Leakes have joined forces to give fans a special series.

The two just announced the launch of the ‘BetheNeNe: A Limited Series with Bethenny Frankel & NeNe Leakes’ podcast.

According to the announcement the show will consist of the two “spilling the tea on that eclectic dinner, menopause, on and off tv friendships…and so much more…”

If you ask us, NeNe should’ve launched her own podcast a long time ago. She definitely has the entertainment factor for it.

Peep the announcement below.

