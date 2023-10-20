Kim Zolciak Gets ‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Surgery Amid Financial Woes, Kroy Biermann Divorce [Video]

Kim Zolciak is making some changes amid her messy divorce from ex-husband, Kroy Biermann.

via: Page Six

Zolciak revealed that she underwent “laser vaginal rejuvenation” surgery amid her ongoing financial struggles and bitter divorce from Kroy Biermann.

“Obviously, I’ve had six children. I had them all naturally, so when I’m running or even when I sneeze, I do pee a little bit, which bothers me greatly,” she said in an Instagram video posted by Dr. David Matlock on Thursday.

“I’m with the best in the country doing that today, so I’m very, very excited,” the 45-year-old added of the Los Angeles-based MD.

Along with the procedure, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum also underwent the practice’s Renuvion and Morpheus8 treatments for “skin tightening.”

“I’m very, very excited about that,” she added.

Dr. Matlock explained that Zolciak’s muscles have “relaxed” after giving birth to multiple children. In another post, he added, “Happy to have my friend @kimzbiermann swing by the office.”

Zolciak ended the video by sharing that she would keep her fans “posted” on any updates following the surgery.

The Bravolebrity and her estranged husband welcomed four kids together: KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

Biermann, 38, also adopted Zolciak’s two daughters from a previous relationship: Brielle, 28, and Ariana, 22.

He filed to divorce Zolciak for the second time in August, after initially giving their relationship another chance.