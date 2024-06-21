Brandy and Monica Reunite on Ariana Grande's 'The Boy Is Mine' Remix [New Music] | lovebscott.com

Ariana Grande dropped a remix of her ‘Eternal Sunshine’ track “The Boy Is Mine” and managed to get both Brandy AND Monica to get on the song together.

The song samples Brandy & Monica’s 1998 hit of the same name.

via People:

“How can it be? You and me, might be meant to be, can’t unsee it, but I don’t wanna cause no scene, I’m usually so unproblematic, so independent, tell me why, Cause the boy is mine, mine,” the song begins alongside Brandy’s vocals.

Following Grande’s chorus, Monica, 43, then took on the next verse as their vocals and harmonies were layered on top of one another.

The black-and-white lyric video also featured eye-catching visuals of a newspaper, comic book and TV screens alongside the lyrics and pictures of the trio.

“This was both a pleasure and an honor @arianagrande We love you deep!! @brandy divine timing ?? 25 THE BOY IS MINE …. Remix out NOW, click the link in our bio… Enjoy ???,” Monica wrote on her Instagram page, while Grande shared a light-hearted video of her collaborators speaking about how they were called to take part in the remix.

“I rocks with Ariana,” Monica said, before Brandy, 45, added, “She can really sing!”

The new collaboration comes shortly after Brandy and Monica made a surprise appearance in Grande’s sultry “The Boy Is Mine” music video co-starring Penn Badgley, which dropped on June 7. The “yes, and?” singer teased the trio’s new song on Instagram days before its arrival by thanking the two legends for hopping on the track with her.

“i ……… cannot believe this is real (i don’t know if i will even long after it’s out),” Grande began a caption. “my deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me.”

“it is near impossible to say how much this means to me,” she continued. “this is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today. i loooooove you both so so much. thank you !!!!!!! ?????.”

“The Boy Is Mine” remix also marks the first time Brandy and Monica have musically reunited since their 2020 Verzuz battle, where they admitted they hadn’t spoken in around eight years.

Reflecting on the moment with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Monica previously said, “Well, here’s the thing. People, you know, were picking apart every second of every facial expression, right? How we moved and what we said, but you realize that’s the first time we had been in each other’s space — in any capacity — for almost a decade.”

“But what I love about it is it opened the floodgates to the conversations that needed to be had between the two of us,” she added. “Brandy is a legend. She is an icon and she is to be respected.”

Prior to Verzuz, the R&B singers released their 2012 duet “It All Belongs to Me,” which followed a rift that sparked between the two in the late ‘90s, around the same time their “The Boy Is Mine” track blew up.

After the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, a rumor broke out that they got into a scuffle backstage before their performance. During a 2012 radio interview with Angie Martinez, Monica confirmed that a physical altercation with Brandy did, in fact, occur “many years ago,” but she said she was sorry.

Speaking to PEOPLE about their past, Monica noted that people “were putting us against each other before we ever were in the same room.”

She added, “As we got older, we realized that we could control what that narrative was. And we kind of took the bull by the horns after Verzuz.”

