Brandi Glanville Shares Facial Disfigurement In New Selfie Amid Health Struggle

Brandi Glanville has left her fans concerned and puzzled after sharing a selfie of herself with a very cryptic caption.

Glanville, 52, has been a familiar face on reality television, but her recent candid social media posts mark a different kind of visibility. Diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema in August 2023, Glanville has shared the reality of her condition, which causes significant swelling in the deeper layers of skin, particularly around the face and lips. The condition, which the Mayo Clinic explains is akin to hives, has left her nearly unrecognizable at times.

In one of her posts, Glanville shared a makeup-free selfie, her blonde hair pushed back with glasses, revealing the swollen patches on her skin. Captioning the post with a simple “Sick it!,” she sparked a wave of support from fans.

Comments flooded in, offering words of encouragement and admiration for her bravery. One fan wrote, “Brandi, you are SO BRAVE to post this…truly,” while another added, “Awwwww Brandi…. im sooooo sorry….you’ve had nothing but hardships…sending all prayers for you…you’ll come back girl and smash it just watch.”

The TV personality has been transparent about how the condition has impacted her life. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Glanville revealed, “I’ve had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk. My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly and I saw seven doctors and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema.”

Her health issues first became evident after an alleged incident during the filming of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”, involving her and Caroline Manzo. This incident, claiming to revolve around accusations of sexual misconduct, has contributed significantly to her stress levels. Glanville has vehemently denied Manzo’s accusations and has stated that the producers fostered an unsafe work environment, exacerbating her condition.

In more severe cases, the NHS notes, angioedema can lead to life-threatening scenarios, especially when it affects the throat. For Glanville, the condition reached such a critical point two months after her initial diagnosis that her son had to call 911. “The stress just, my eyes swelled shut, my hands [swelled],” she recalled, describing a particularly harrowing episode.

Glanville’s openness about her condition not only draws attention to the physical and emotional toll of stress-induced angioedema but also highlights the importance of taking care of one’s health amidst life’s pressures. Her journey underscores the critical need for awareness, understanding, and support for those grappling with similar health issues.

