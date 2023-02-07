Brandi Glanville Seemingly Responds to News She Touched Caroline Manzo’s ‘Vaginal Area’

Brandi Glanville appeared to address reports that she touched Caroline Manzo’s “vaginal area” while filming Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ in Morocco.

“Check your sources people!!!! [poop emoji],” she tweeted late Monday.

via Page Six:

The reality star didn’t tweet anything further about the new report. A rep for Manzo declined to comment on the not-so-cryptic tweet.

Last week, reports surfaced that both Glanville and Manzo had left the “Housewives” spinoff after the former allegedly gave Manzo “unwanted kisses.”

But Page Six broke the news this week that the altercation was actually much more serious.

We’re told the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum allegedly “touched [Manzo’s] breast area and vaginal area” over her clothes.

Multiple sources claimed to us that the cast was partying in a private home while filming in the North African country on Jan. 25, when Glanville, 50, “stuck her tongue down [Manzo’s] throat.”

We’re told the incident made Manzo, 61, uncomfortable. She then proceeded to go to the bathroom, where Glanville allegedly locked the door and “pinned Caroline against the wall.”

“She put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area,” claimed a source familiar with the incident, which has been corroborated by numerous others.

Manzo requested to move to a hotel to get “out of the situation” before returning to the US on Jan. 27 to depart the season early. Meanwhile, production asked Glanville to leave.

Representatives for Shed and Peacock, the production companies behind “UGT,” released a joint statement to Page Six.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” the statement read. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Brandi’s relationship with Bravo/Peacock is likely over.

Check your sources people!!!! ? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) February 7, 2023