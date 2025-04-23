Brad Pitt Reportedly Won’t Go ‘Down The Road Of Marriage’ Again After Being ‘Burned’ By His Divorce

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Brad Pitt is allegedly not keen on tying the knot to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, due to his past marriage failures.

As Pitt and de Ramon’s relationship continues to flourish, the subject of marriage between the two has begun to swirl, particularly now that the actor has finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Jolie.

Ideally, such a move wouldn’t be surprising, given earlier reports about Pitt being deeply in love with the jewelry designer whom he has been dating for more than two years.

Advertisement

However, new reports suggest that Pitt isn’t keen on walking down the aisle again or even considering having children with de Ramon, largely due to his past experiences with marriage.

“Brad is totally in love with Ines, but he doesn’t want to go down the road of marriage and kids,” an insider dished to the Daily Mail about the actor.

They continued, “He’s been burned badly by the divorce from Angelina and his kids wanting little if nothing to do with him. He’s 61 and loving his life just the way it is.”

Although Pitt may not be considering marriage with de Ramon just yet, his friends reportedly hope he will take that leap.

Advertisement

They have witnessed the positive impact she has had on his life, particularly in helping him navigate the emotional toll of his divorce battle with Jolie.

She has also impressed the actor’s pals with her qualities, which have further convinced them that she is a good fit for Pitt and his life.

“He has spoken to those close to him, including George [Clooney], and everyone has signed off on him doing it,” the source remarked.

According to the insider, Pitt’s friends feel tying the knot with de Ramon would also help the actor officially close the chapter on his troubled marriage to Jolie.

Advertisement

“It would be a nice thing for him as it would be the official moving on from his romantic past with [Jennifer Aniston] and Angie,” the insider noted.

Jolie initially filed for divorce on September 19, 2016. However, while she and Pitt were declared single in 2019, their legal disputes over custody, assets, and their French estate, Château Miraval, dragged on for years.

After intense negotiations, the actors officially signed their divorce papers in December 2024, ending an eight-year battle.

A source close to the actor revealed to Page Six in December that de Ramon may have played a role in Pitt’s decision to settle his divorce.

Advertisement

“He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” the source said. “Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses.”

They added, “She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled.”

In the meantime, Pitt’s very busy work schedule has strained the couple’s relationship.

The actor is currently filming an action-adventure film in New Zealand, while de Ramon remains in Los Angeles, where she works as vice president of a jewelry brand, Anita Ko.

Advertisement

“He is struggling to keep the love alive,” an insider informed the Daily Mail. “He is doing everything he can to keep Ines happy. That means he is flying her to New Zealand to visit and showering her with special surprises and gifts.”

At the time, the source also mentioned that Pitt is going all out because “he is really in love with” de Ramon and “wants to keep the relationship as solid as can be.”

Pitt and de Ramon have spent more than a year living together in his $8.3 million mansion in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Beyond strengthening their relationship, moving in together has reportedly encouraged the couple to socialize more with their friends.

Advertisement

A source informed OK! Magazinethat the duo “love throwing big dinner parties together with a whole mix of friends that Brad knows through the art world, along with his old pals like Flea and his wife Melody, Ed Norton and his wife Shauna, and Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella.”

Similarly, de Ramon invites her own “big group of friends,” consisting of individuals she got to know in the fashion world. During these parties, de Ramon reportedly portrays a “natural” host and demonstrates several other qualities that have made Pitt’s friends believe she is the right woman for him.

“She’s very easygoing and low-maintenance; there’s never any drama. It’s clear to Brad’s friends that she’s a good fit for him and his life,” the insider told the outlet.

via: The Blast

Advertisement