Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Fears’ Angelina Jolie Has ‘Alienated’ Their Six Kids From Him After Divorce

BY: Walker Published 59 minutes ago

Brad Pitt’s long-running custody battle with Angelina Jolie has taken another worrying turn.

The actor is said to be worried about the fractured relationship with his kids, especially as his daughter Shiloh continues to look more and more like Jolie since dropping his last name.

Brad Pitt is, however, hopeful for a future reconciliation with his children and is ready to tell them what Angelina Jolie “has done to him.”

Advertisement

Pitt and Jolie were embroiled in a nasty divorce battle after a 2016 incident on board a private plane in which he allegedly hit his son, Maddox.

A judge settled their split last December, but the actor is not pleased that the “Maleficent” star is allegedly trying to erase all trace of him from their children’s lives.

It comes as daughter Shiloh, who once had a “tom-boyish style,” seems to prefer now to wear braids like her mom’s “Tomb Raider” character, Lara Croft.

“Shiloh purged an item Brad gave her as a child as well, which (he felt was) really cruel and unbearable. It’s clear Shiloh’s drunk the Kool-Aid from her mom and tried to blot out any resemblance to her father in appearance,” a source told Radar Online.

Advertisement

Shiloh also recently got her first tattoo, a small symbol of Gemini, her and her mom’s astrological sign, after legally dropping the actor’s last name upon turning 18 last May.

Her decision to drop his name, coupled with the fact that she’s now looking more like Jolie, reportedly “twists the knife,” said the insider.

Shiloh’s latest change in attitude and style has led the “Fight Club” star to believe that Jolie has “alienated” their children and put them under a “trance.”

“It’s more proof of the trance Angelina has Shiloh and all their kids under, and he feels helpless to stop it. He can’t help believing she’s styling the children in her image,” the source said.

Advertisement

“Brad has said for years that Angelina’s been trash-talking him and pitting the kids against him. It seems she’s alienated the whole brood from him – but now he feels it’s reached crisis level,” they added.

Aside from their contentious divorce battle, the former couple has also been involved in a public fight over their French winery, Château Miraval, as Pitt accused Jolie of selling her stake to get back at him.

Meanwhile, Pitt seems not to have thrown in the towel on his strained relationship with his children and will reportedly work to get back on good terms with them.

The insider told Radar Online that the Oscar winner has reached a “breaking point” and would like to tell Shiloh everything Jolie has allegedly “done to him.”

Advertisement

“Brad has hit his breaking point. He’s ready to call this like he sees it, and he’s planning to tell Shiloh all the things Angelina has done to him,” the source said. “He’s always held back out of care for his kids’ well-being. But he’s done biting his tongue and intends to fight fire with fire.”

The source continued, “Shiloh is an adult now, and he thinks she can take it. He doesn’t plan on sugarcoating anything.”

Pitt has since started a love relationship with his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon. Although they’ve sparked wedding rumors in the past, reports suggest that won’t happen, at least not soon.

“Brad is totally in love with Ines, but he doesn’t want to go down the road of marriage and kids,” an insider dished to the Daily Mail about the actor.

Advertisement

They continued, “He’s been burned badly by the divorce from Angelina and his kids wanting little if nothing to do with him. He’s 61 and loving his life just the way it is.”

However, his friends are reportedly hopeful that he’ll reconsider after witnessing the positive impact Ramon has had on his life.

“He has spoken to those close to him, including George [Clooney], and everyone has signed off on him doing it,” the source remarked, adding that the actor’s pals think tying the knot with the jewelry executive will officially close the chapter on his troubled marriage to Jolie.

“It would be a nice thing for him as it would be the official moving on from his romantic past with [Jennifer Aniston] and Angie,” they added.

Advertisement

via: The Blast