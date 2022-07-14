Bow Wow Reacts to Orlando Brown Saying He Has ‘Some Bomb Ass P*ssy,’ Brown Responds [Photo + Video]

Bow Wow has responded to actor Orlando Brown after he randomly said he had “bomb ass pussy” during a recent interview.

via: Complex

The comments were made during Brown’s interview with comedian Funny Marco, who asked if the actor had an issue with Bow Wow.

“I ain’t got a problem with Lil Bow Wow. Lil Bow Wow got some bomb ass pussy,” Brown said before munching on a candy bar.

The internet had a lot to say on the matter, and the chatter ultimately caught the attention of Shad Moss himself, who at first paid the comments no mind.

“Since when legends GOT TO speak on fuckery?” Bow Wow tweeted out in a series of since-deleted tweets. “Im filming my new tv show as we speak and preparing for a sold out show at the o2 arena for the millennium tour in London…Ima 35 yr old father i dont play them type games. You do know this bow u talking to right. I AM A BOY DAMON.”

Bow Wow then decided to check out the clip in question before continuing.

“Dawg im just now seeing it,” he wrote. “I been wrapped up w work. I be chilling…off the grid not all on the net then ill look up and be trending…they know who names they gotta say to go viral for 24 hours. ? shit be crazy…Tweaked out…but you know dude really need help na im sayn? Thats why we aint trippin on em. Nobody taking him serious. Its sad because he had potential to be great. Its sad. Dem drugs!”

Brown doubled down on his comments in a video he posted on Thursday.

“[We should] really, really address the fact that you got bomb pussy,” Brown started. “You got to tell people the truth, Bow Wow. Tell people the truth, bro. If you got bomb pussy, you got to embrace that pussy.”

Bow Wow is surprisingly not the first person to be the target of Brown’s sexualized trolling. The 34-year-old actor previously claimed in 2021 that Nick Cannon performed oral sex on him, comments that also caused Cannon to respond in a lengthy statement.

“First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work,” Cannon wrote. “But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own.”

Orlando Brown’s latest antics also come after he announced his newfound sobriety last fall. He had enrolled in a six-month recovery program at Rise Church in Abilene, Texas, and deemed the experience life-changing.

“I can tell you that I’m OK. I’m alive,” he said in an interview with the Christian Post. “I was in an unsafe position and it has been shaky but at the end of the day all I can tell you is I’m OK and I’m graduating and I will be getting married.”