Boosie Claims Social Media Outages Were Karma for His Instagram Page Being Shut Down [Photos]

The outspoken southerner suggests God caused the disruption.

via: Revolt

On Monday (Oct. 4), after the three platforms experienced widespread outages, the emcee took to Twitter to express his belief that the shut down was the result of karma. “THEY TOOK MY INSTAGRAM ND THEN EVERYTHING GOT SHUT DOWN!!” he wrote.

When Soulja Boy joked that the Baton Rouge star was “somewhere rubbing his hands like Birdman,” he frankly responded, “God don’t like ugly.”

Since the early days of the pandemic, Boosie has complained about his page being removed several times and has even offered financial incentives in an attempt to get his account restored, occasionally calling Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri racist when things didn’t work out in his favor.

The Instagram executive later explained that the decision was based on Boosie’s continuous violation of the app’s policies. “You’ve gotta draw the line somewhere,” he told “The Breakfast Club” earlier this year. “It’s a nudity policy. We try to be clear. You can appeal, but if you have too many strikes, something will happen.”

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper eventually found his way back to Instagram, but after the release of his new My Struggle documentary, he revealed that his page was taken down once again.

“MY IG WAS TAKEN FOR NOTHNG AGAIN,” he tweeted on Tuesday (Sept. 28). “THEY MUST HAVE FOUND OUT I HAVE A FILM THAT IM PROMOTING. PLEASE CONTINUE TO BUY MY FILM DESPITE THIS MOVE TO STOP THE SUCCESS OF MY STRUGGLE.”

Boosie’s thoughts came amid a widespread outage that resulted in the nearly six-hour shutdown of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. According to CNBC, the outages — the worst experienced by the company in roughly 13 years — reportedly took place following the “configuration changes on the backbone routers.”

See Boosie’s tweets below.

THEY TOOK MY INSTAGRAM ND THEN EVERYTHING GOT SHUT DOWN!! #gods #annointed — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 4, 2021

It’s the audacity for me.