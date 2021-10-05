Former NBA Player Lazar Hayward Arrested After Allegedly Using Fake COVID Test Results on Hawaii Trip [Photo]

Former NBA first-round pick Lazar Hayward was one of two Californians arrested for submitting fake COVID-19 test results to the state of Hawaii in an attempt to avoid a quarantine for travelers entering the state.

via: Complex

The 34-year-old basketball player was arrested alongside 33-year-old Raven Randle after screeners indicated they “uploaded falsified negative test results into the Hawaii Safe Travels portal” while traveling from Los Angeles to Kauai, according to the Associated Press and NBC Sports. Those who travel to Hawaii must offer either proof of vaccination or negative test results to enter the state.

Sigh.

Authorities in Hawaii arrested Lazar Hayward Jr and Raven Randle for uploading falsified Covid-19 negative test results to state database. They then flew from Los Angeles to Hawaii where they were booked and immediately put on a plane back to LA. https://t.co/aNll32LjsM — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 2, 2021

After landing, the pair were arrested by state officials and had to fly back to Los Angeles.

Hayward and Randle aren’t the only people to reportedly try to sneak their way into the state without proper identification or testing. Back in August, a Florida couple was arrested for using fake vax cards to visit and avoid a 10-day quarantine. They were caught after they faked records for both themselves and their kids, despite their children not being old enough to get vaccinated.

Hayward was the No. 30 pick in the 2010 NBA draft, and was selected by the Washington Wizards. He played three NBA seasons between Minnesota and OKC, and has recently spent time in the G-league.

Hawaii continues to have strict rules for travel as it tries to manage the pandemic and the Delta variant outbreak that has hit the nation hard.