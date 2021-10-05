Will Smith Reflects On His ‘Worst’ Movie [Video]

As one of Hollywood’s most famous actors, Will Smith starred in many successful movies over the years, from Independence Day and Men in Black to the live-action Aladdin remake and Bad Boys for Life. But not all the entries on Smith’s filmography have been winners.

via: Hot97

Will deems his 1999’s movie, Wild Wild West, as the worst. “I don’t know, ‘Wild Wild West’ is a thorn in my side. To see myself in chaps… I don’t like it.”

The actor explains that he turned down the roll in The Matrix for the Wild Wild West. “I’m not proud of it. But… Keanu [Reeves] was perfect. Laurence Fishburne was perfect. So I probably would have messed ‘The Matrix’ up. I would have ruined it, so I did y’all a favor.”

He goes on to say his best movies is a tie between The Pursuit of Happyness, and the first Men in Black movie. “For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first Men in Black and Pursuit of Happyness. For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies.”

Taking place four years after the American Civil War, Wild Wild West, which was loosely adapted from the 1960s TV series The Wild Wild West, saw Will Smith’s U.S. Army Captain Jim West teaming up Kevin Kline’s U.S. Marshal Artemus Gordon to protect President Ulysses Grant (also played by Kline) from many threats across the American Old West. The movie also co-starred Salma Hayek, Kenneth Branagh and Ted Levine.