Boosie Badazz Says Crack Is Healthier Than Fentanyl [Video]

Boosie BadAzz is convinced crack is healthier than Fentanyl.

via: HotNewHipHop

On Thursday, VladTV dropped its newest segment part of its featured interview with the Louisiana native, Moreover, it reiterated a previous statement he made back in January that urged people to use crack instead of Fentanyl. That statement was made during the time legendary Memphis rapper of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, died of a suspected fentanyl overdose from laced drugs, according to TMZ reports.

“Crack, I’m promoting it,” the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper said in the interview. “Fentanyl killing all the junkies who been junkies. It’s killing all the junkies who have been junkies forever. As soon as they hit it, they dead.” He continued, stating that he would “much rather [do] crack” as an alternative to the drug Fentanyl. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, contributing to over 150 daily overdose deaths in the U.S.

The CDC also reported that Fentanyl helped increase drug overdoses by 22% in 2021. In addition, it reportedly drove the U.S. life expectancy to its lowest point since 1996. “There’s too many people dying in 2022 of Fentanyl. If you’re gonna be an addict, you might need to go back to crack,” the rapper stated as he referred to the number of years-long crack addicts that are still alive in various community neighborhoods he’s familiar with. “You still see them around! That fentanyl [expletive] is way stronger. If you can’t shake it, go back to crack. You’re gonna be funnier, you’re gonna live longer,” he continued.