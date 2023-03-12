‘Scream VI’ Scares Up Franchise-Best $44 Million Debut

Scream VI is stabbing its way to the top of the box office.

via: Variety

Those ticket sales were enough to top domestic box office charts over two newcomers, Sony’s prehistoric sci-fi thriller “65” and the Focus Features heartwarming comedy “Champions,” as well as last weekend’s victor “Creed III.”

The initial haul for “Scream VI” is frighteningly strong for the sixth installment in a franchise. Not only did it greatly improve upon the start of last year’s hit reboot “Scream,” which scored with $30 million, but it crushed the series’ opening weekend record, previously set by 2000’s “Scream 3” with $34 million. “Scream VI” cost $35 million, so it’ll easily turn a profit in its theatrical run.

“It’s extraordinary to have this type of result after six films,” says Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution. “We blew away the opening of the last ‘Scream.’ That doesn’t happen.”

The R-rated “Scream VI” added another $22.6 million from 53 international markets, bringing its global tally to $67.1 million.

“Reviews and audience scores are very good, and international business should be solid,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “27 years after launching in 1996, the franchise is healthier than ever.”

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, “Scream VI” follows survivors of Ghostface’s murders as they leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. (Good luck with that…) Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Hayden Panettiere return for the film, which is the first installment without Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. The actor departed the film because she felt “the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” Opening weekend audience members skewed slightly male (51%), while 71% were between the ages of 18-24.

The latest “Scream” continues a solid March at the box office, which looks to continue with “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” (March 17), “John Wick: Chapter 4” (March 24) and “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (March 31).