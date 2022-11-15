Bobby Shmurda Mistook Klay Thompson For One Of His Fellow Former Inmates [Video]

Bobby Shmurda has been an absolute delight since his return, sharing all kinds of surprisingly wholesome stories about his prison experience as he works his way back into the spotlight with new music and charming interviews. In his latest of the latter, he sits down with Drink Champs to share stories about he’s still getting used to being a star on the outside.

During his appearance on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, the “Shmoney” rapper was discussing the celebrities he’s met since being released from prison last February, and his recent encounter with the Golden State Warriors sharp-shooter was one to remember.

“Deadass, I meet basketball players, and I don’t even know they’re basketball players. I’ll tell you some funny shit, you’ll probably start crying laughing,” Bobby said. “This is serious. I met Klay Thompson the other day; why I thought this n-gga was in Clinton with me?”

N.O.R.E. began laughing as Bobby explained that he called out to the Warriors star, mistaking him for someone he was behind bars with during his six-year stint at Clinton Correctional Facility in New York.

“I’m like, ‘Yo, I know this n-gga from somewhere!’” he continued. “Bro came to me like, ‘You dumb-ass n-gga, that’s Klay Thompson.’ I’m like, ‘Who, Klay Thompson?! N-gga look different on TV.’ I’m like, ‘Bro I don’t watch much TV like that, I be in the streets, my bad.’”

According to Bobby, Thompson didn’t take offense to the mistaken identity and had a sense of humor about it. “He laughed! He was like, ‘Yo, don’t worry, Bobby,’” Shmurda recalled. “‘Cause you know, I be in the streets, I don’t know nothing about no TV, none of that. I’m where the money at, n-gga.”

This isn’t the first time Klay Thompson has had an interaction with a rapper. Last month, Thompson showed fans a DM he received from Lil Uzi Vert after he called the Philadelphia native his favorite artist.

“This made my year Real recognize real S/o my ninja lil uzi,” Klay wrote in an Instagram Story.

The DM came after Thompson posted a video on Instagram showing someone breakdancing on the NBA hardwood court, followed by his own less-than-stellar moves. “lil uzi my favorite rapper and You Got Served was really my moving growing up,” he wrote in the caption, along with a crying face and dancer emojis.

Bobby Shmurda, on the other hand, is coming off an unsavory meal down in Atlanta. In a recent social media video, the Brooklyn rapper voiced his disgust with a Jamaican dish he was eating and blasted the restaurant it came from.

“Fuck outta here ATL,” he began in his rant. “What the fuck is this? I would never come down here. What the fuck this shit is water. They got water in the oxtail and rice and peas… This shit is nasty. Y’all gotta come to New York for some muthafuckin’ Ras food because if y’all think this is it, y’all cant keep a n-gga with this.”