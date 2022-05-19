‘BMF’ Costar DaVinchi Allegedly Paid A $1.4 Million Cash Bond For Lil Meech To Be Released + Lil Meech Speaks Out [Photos + Video]

Demetrius Flenory Jr., also known as Lil Meech, was recently arrested for allowing his apparent love for expensive jewelry to lead him to allegedly steal a $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

via: Hot97

The Black Mafia Family actor and son of Big Meech was arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing a $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

Lil Meech’s BMF costar, Da’Vinvhi posted a video on Instagram with Meech. It seems he bailed him out, in Da’Vinchi’s video DaVinchi said he had to bail his boy out so they can finishing filming. “I just bailed my n*gga out,” Davinchi said. Lil Meech chimed in, “my boy got me out though my boy got me out for real.” Then you hear Da’Vinchi say he paid in cash. It’s good to have a friend that will pick you up from jail if you get caught in a jam. Take a look at the video:

The alleged robbery took place in February at a Miami jewelry store. Supposedly Lil Meech put a down payment on a Richard Mille watch using his $80,000 platinum Rolex; however, Lil Meech allegedly failed to pay the remaining $200K balance. TMZ reports he never returned the watch. Cops also accuse the actor of trying to trade the watch for a different Richard Mille at another store.

The outlet also points out that Season 2 of ‘BMF’ is set to begin filming in Atlanta, so hopefully, Meech doesn’t get caught up in legal trouble. He didn’t publicly speak on the situation; however, he posted a picture of himself and a star emoji as the caption on Twitter.

Take a look:

BMF is based on the life and actual events of two brothers, Big Meech and Southwest T. They came from the troubling streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s. The Black Mafia Family is considered to be one of the most influential crime families who chased the American Dream; however, things happened along the way that disrupted their brotherhood.

“Lil Meech,” made his acting debut playing the role of his father. Grown-ish actor Da’Vinchi plays the role of BMF’s co-founder/Big Meech’s brother, Terry “Southwest T.”

Lil Meech has been bailed out by Davinchi pic.twitter.com/kmWrXtVPk5 — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) May 18, 2022