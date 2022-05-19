Lil Nas X Will be Honored at 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony

The “Industry Baby” is going to be recognized by… well, the industry.

via: Revolt

Lil Nas X took some time away from the spotlight late last year, but after making a show-stopping return at this year’s Grammy awards, the “Industry Baby” is back.

Today (May 19), it was announced that the artist would receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony. The event will take place on June 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. This will be the first time since 2019 that the ceremony is held after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lil Nas X rose to prominence after reportedly recording his 2019 hit single “Old Town Road” for a mere $50 in a tiny Atlanta studio. After the chart-topping song gained massive success, it reached even greater heights when country legend Billy Ray Cyrus hopped on the remix. The track broke records as the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit.

Since then, the 23-year-old has also scored 11 Grammy nominations and two wins.

The June 16 ceremony will recognize ??“gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.”

The award was created in 2004 to celebrate the legacy of SHOF Chairman Hal David. John Legend, Alicia Keys and Drake, along with many other talented artists, are previous recipients of the award.

SHOF chair Nile Rodgers released a statement to Variety saying, “Lil Nas X is someone we are very proud to award the Hal David Starlight Award to.” He continued, “He has perhaps better than anyone demonstrated how powerful great songs are, with ‘Old Town Road’ and ‘Montero’ dominating the charts for almost every day of the last three years. If you’re lucky enough to be alive at this time, you know exactly who Lil Nas X is and he’s an incredible and inspirational person for every one of his communities as well.”

Pharrell Williams, Mariah Carey and The Isley Brothers will also be honored at this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame event.