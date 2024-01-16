Blueface To Remain Behind Bars Until Summer Following Probation Violation

Blueface will be behind bars until this summer after he was taken into custody for violating the terms of his probation.

On Friday (January 12), No Jumper spotted the 26-year-old rapper outside a courthouse, where he said he was “handling some mandatory issues.” Soon after, however, he added: “Only a real playa would go to jail looking like he finna go to the Himalayas,” while talking about his fit.

On Monday (January 15), this turned out to be true as TMZ reported that the Los Angeles native is being held in the county jail for violating his probation in an assault charge from 2021 wherein he and his entourage allegedly assaulted a club bouncer.

Court documents indicate that he will remain behind bars until July 2, 2024, though his release is subject to change.

Though it is unclear what exactly landed him in jail, Blueface’s mother hinted that it may have something to do with “baby mama drama.”

On the same day he turned himself in, Karlissa Saffold took to social media and suggested that Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock had a hand in her son’s current situation.

“Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other,” she wrote. “That’s why it’s so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn’t want them together. Because parents want the best for their children.”

The 51-year-old continued: “I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents [prayer hands emoji]. My baby is in jail and my heart is broken again. Because they don’t listen.”

She then went into further detail, claiming that that Alexis “threw a glass at security” while Rock “hit a fan,” and that their refusal to come forward and tell the authorities what exactly happened has reportedly landed her son in more trouble.