Elton John Locks in EGOT Status With ‘Farewell From Dodger Stadium’ Win at 2023 Emmy Awards

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” documented the final North American show of the singer’s years long retirement tour.

via: Rolling Stone

Elton John is officially an EGOT winner.

The “I’m Still Standing” singer joined the elite EGOT club on Monday night after he was awarded for his Disney+ show Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium at the 2023 Emmy Awards. An EGOT is an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award in their career.

John was not present to accept the award Monday as he is recovering from a knee injury, but he shared a statement about the honor via his publicist.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said in an emailed statement. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”

“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives,” he added. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

The addition of the trophy rounded out the performer’s EGOT punch card, making him the 19th person to achieve the feat and only the third pop star to win, alongside John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

John joins other recent EGOT winners Viola Davis, Alan Menken, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more, who have all collected the coveted four awards throughout their careers.

John has two Oscars, both in the Best Original Song category for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King in 1994 and “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman in 2019.

Of course, the singer has been nominated for a slew of Grammy awards and has taken home five throughout his decades-long career. His first arrived in 1987 for “That’s What Friends Are For” with Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder, and Gladys Knight.

In 2000, he won a Tony Award for Best Original Score for the show Aida.