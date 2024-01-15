‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Takes The Emmy Again For Outstanding Reality TV Competition Program

Perennial fave RuPaul just took home another Emmy.

RuPaul’s Drag Race won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality TV Competition Program, beating out Survivor, The Voice, Top Chef and The Amazing Race.

This is the fifth consecutive Emmy for Drag Race, and its host RuPaul Charles is the most-awarded host in Emmys history with eight, including at the Creative Arts ceremony last week.

RuPaul Charles praised drag queens during his speech, and referenced the political pushback toward drag queen story hours at some public libraries across the country.

” … if a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power,” Charles said. “And if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen.”

