Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3 Million For Spreading Lies Files For Bankruptcy After Rapper Starts Seizing Her Bank Funds

Cardi B is as relentless in getting her money as she is at clapping back at any naysayers that have come for her throughout her career.

via: Radar Online

The blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B over $3 million after being found liable for defamation has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K [real name Latasha Kebe] has filed a petition in Florida court.

In the case, first reported by The Neighborhood Talk, Tasha listed her assets in the $50k-$100k range while her liabilities total between $1 million to $10 million. Tasha listed her assets as a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado worth $46k, $2750 worth of furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes including 2 Louis Vuitton purses, and a Coach person.

Tasha listed jewelry worth $6k including her engagement and wedding ring. She has a checking account at Chase with less than $100 in it at the moment.

Her debts include $53k owed on the car, an unknown amount in back taxes to the IRS, $6k to American Express, an undetermined amount of legal fees, $3k to Bank of America, $3.38 million owed to Cardi, $5k owed to Discover Bank.

Tasha listed herself as a content creator who has been self-employed for the past 7 years. Her spouse is listed as a content creator.

At the moment, Tasha said she pulls in around $13k with her partner bringing in $17k for a grand total of $30k. She has two children to take care of.

The blogger said her monthly expenses total $22k leaving her household with $7k surplus every month. Tasha said she pulled in $134k in 2022 and $156k in 2021.

Cardi has yet to appear in the bankruptcy court. However, as we first reported, in the past couple of months, Cardi has ramped up collection efforts.

The rapper fired off subpoenas to Tasha’s bank and Google, where she makes money from her blog. Cardi was able to collect thousands — which did little to put a dent in the millions owed.

Last year, a Georgia jury found Tasha Cardi in videos posted to her YouTube channel. The rapper sued Tasha over allegations she had previously worked as an escort, had an STD, and used hard drugs.

The musician denied having been an escort in the past. She presented medical records to prove she did not have any STDs. Cardi testified in court the allegations caused her extreme emotional distress and caused problems with her marriage.

The jury awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses for a grand total of $1.25 million. In addition, she was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.