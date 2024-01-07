Black Twitter Reacts to Cher Straddling Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Cher certainly believes in love.

via: The Root

Ever since Cher confirmed that she is indeed dating Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend, rapper and producer Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, she’s been having some very How-Stella-Got-Her-Groove-Back cultural moments.

She just released her first-ever holiday album titled “Christmas”—featuring the song “Drop Top Sleigh Ride” produced by Edwards—and during interviews, promotional appearances and performances for the album, she has been looking younger than ever at the tender age of 77.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, she put all the haters who think she is “too old” on notice that she plans to continue that same young energy into new year when she shared a photo of herself straddling 38-year-old AE.

She captioned the post with, “Love is Love.”

Cher has been very vocal about how much she feels age is just a number, but lately what’s been keeping her feeling young and happy is love, she told People magazine last year. Particularly, the love from a good Black man.

“Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man,” said Cher, who met AE at Paris Fashion Week, and they have been inseparable since.

Edwards works as a music executive at Universal Music Group, and he is also a music producer and signed artist under Tyga’s independent label Last Kings Records. He also has a son, Slash Electric, with Rose.

Edwards and Rose were engaged before she very publicly accused him of cheating in posts shared to her Instagram posts. In turn, Edwards publicly apologized and blamed his mental health. Now, it seems, he has found love again with Cher.

“What I learned is that it’s never too late,” Cher added about her relationship with Edwards in her People interview. “If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

Black Twitter has also had a field day calling out the randomness of Cher and Edwards’ relationship but also stanning women feeling sexy and confident over 60.

“So is that BAPS wig,” said one social media commentator about Cher’s hair in her photo with Edwards.

“Idc what ppl saying! Cher is a whole baddie,” said another commentator.

And then, this comment took everyone out: “Ronnie from “The Player’s Club”? Cher, PLEASE!” said one commentator, and now we can’t unsee it.

Well, once you go Black.