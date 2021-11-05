‘Black Panther’ Sequel Production Shuts Down While Letitia Wright Recovers From Injury on Set

Disney’s highly anticipated Black Panther sequel has hit a new speed bump.

via: Complex

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a representative for Wright told THR. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.

Per THR, Marvel “said the incident would ultimately not impact the shooting schedule of the film” in August. Sources say the film is expected to continue shooting in early 2022.

The announcement arrives just over two months after Wright was hospitalized with minor injuries following an incident involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. Since then, Wright has been recovering in London, while director Ryan Coogler continued shooting the film in Atlanta.

The sequel to 2018’s Black Panther will see Wright reprise her role as Shuri, while Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman are also set to return. Additionally, Michaela Coel and Dominique Thorne will make their MCU debuts in the film.

Back in April, star Lupita Nyong’o said Coogler “reshaped” the film to honor Boseman’s “legacy and portrayal of T’Challa.”

“And his idea, the way in which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world,” she said. “So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters November 11, 2022.

Wishing Letitia a speedy recovery.