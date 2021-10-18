'Black Panther 2' and Several Other Marvel Release Dates Delayed by Disney

Disney and Marvel has shifted Phase 4 film release dates yet again.

via Digital Spy:

While Eternals is still opening on November 5, almost every other upcoming Marvel movie has been delayed again, starting with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness moving from March 25, 2022 to May 5, 2022.

Almost every other movie has shifted one back in the schedule, so Thor: Love and Thunder has gone from May 5, 2022 to July 8, 2022 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has gone from that July date to November 11, 2022.

The Marvels (aka Captain Marvel 2) has shifted from November 11, 2022 to February 17, 2023, while Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has moved from February 2023 to July 28, 2023.

The only Disney-released MCU movie to stick where it was is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which will still be released on May 5, 2023.

There’s been no word yet on if Spider-Man: No Way Home will move from December 17, but since it’s a Sony release, the delay wouldn’t have been announced in this latest round of changes anyway.

The changes have also seen some untitled movies removed from the schedule entirely, so there will no longer be a Disney live action movie on July 14, 2023 and two untitled Marvel movies have also been removed.

One of those on July 28, 2023 is now the release date for the new Ant-Man movie, while the other on October 6, 2023 has not been replaced by anything. There’s only one other untitled Marvel movie on the way so far on November 3, 2023.

It’s unclear why Disney has made this latest round of delays, especially since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has proven to be a hit at the box office with $414 million worldwide to date.

That’s a bummer.