Black Lives Matter Responds To Lil Yachty Calling The Organization A ‘Scam’

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Lil Yachty didn’t hold back when asked about his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter organization. The Atlanta rapper slammed BLM during an appearance on Quenlin Blackwell’s Feeding Starving Celebrities cooking series earlier this week.

“BLM is a scam. BLM was literally a scam. They had bought mansions,” Yachty said.

“You probably wouldn’t know anything about it because you don’t care about Black people, and don’t follow Black news,” he said to host Quenlin Blackwell.

In a statement to FOX News, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation set the record straight.

“It’s clear Lil Yachty has been drinking the white supremacist ideology Kool-Aid. His comments are wrong. They are misinformed, unoriginal, and crafted to please the same people who profit from Black suffering,” they wrote.

“The real scam isn’t Black Lives Matter. It is watching Black artists with massive platforms recycle the same tired attacks on Black movements while ignoring the actual systems killing us,”

The statement continued.

As the statement went on, BLM listed the organization’s accomplishments.

“Black Lives Matter has supported Black families who have lost loved ones to police violence. We have built programs, funded mutual aid, and fought in courtrooms and on the streets to protect our people. BLM was never a scam; selling out your people for clout is.”

In 2022, BLM was embroiled in controversy after the group purchased a $6 million compound.

Taking to social media, BLM defended buying the property

“There have been a lot of questions surrounding recent reports about the purchase of Creator’s House in California,” the group’s statement read. “Despite past efforts, BLMGNF recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear.”

Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of BLM, resigned in 2021 after she faced intense criticism about the group’s management practices.

The BLM Global Network Foundation was also subject to investigations about its handling of public donations.

Several affiliated chapters were critical of the mother organization “due to concerns over transparency.”

via: Hot97