Blac Chyna's Monthly Income Revealed in Bitter Custody and Child Support Battle With Ex Tyga

The contentious custody battle between Blac Chyna and Tyga continues.

via: Radar Online

Blac Chyna’s monthly paydays were laid out in her nasty feud with Tyga over custody and child support of their 10-year-old son, King Cairo — and the amount might shock you.

In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chyna — who goes by her legal name, Angela White — revealed she brings in more than $71k per month compared to her ex’s multimillion empire.

As this outlet reported, White, 35, filed a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 24, requesting joint custody and child support for King. Right now, she only has the child 24 hours a week.

In her latest move, the former reality star compared her earnings to Tyga’s income to argue that the rapper, 33, should be paying her support.

She pointed to his lucrative music career.

“Respondent should generate a substantial income in the year of 2023 alone because Respondent has released at least seven new singles and his album with YG will be released on September 29, 2023,” the latest documents read.

White also laid out his Las Vegas residency at the Wynn Encore Night Club and his upcoming tour with rapper YG, which, no doubt, will earn him a pretty penny.

According to his ex, Tyga also generates a massive amount through acting, his clothing brand, Last Kings, his virtual chicken restaurant brand named Tyga Bites, and RAWW Investments, LLC.

In fact, White claimed Tyga just made millions off an Indio property he sold per the LLC.

“RAWW Investments, LLC purchased a real property in Indio, California for $3.9 million in 2020. Respondent just sold the Indio property for $5.1 million on September 5, 2023,” she said. White argues the “true nature” of Tyga’s income and assets are “unknown at this time.”

She demands he “make a substantial contribution” towards her attorney’s fees and accounting fees. She also feels the court needs to hear from a forensic accountant to “determine Respondent’s cash flow available for child support.”

According to White, she makes a “combined $71,223.63 per month from her seven business entities (Blac Chyna Inc., Blac Chyna Closet, LLC, Precise Music Group, LLC, Lashed Cosmetics, LLC, Lashed LLC, 88 Fin, and Hearts Pure LLC) — but notes, “Petitioner’s income has significantly reduced over the years as her business sales have dramatically declined.”

RadarOnline.com revealed that White has been selling off her “clothing, purses and shoes” via the online consignment store TheRealReal and to pals so she can “make ends meet.”

So far, she’s earned a profit of $178,000 but told the court, “It is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell.”