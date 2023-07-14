Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Accused Of Throwing Drink During Altercation At Starbucks

Tokyo Toni was caught acting up in the streets once again.

via: AceShowbiz

After raising concerns over her choice of words while babysitting his granddaughter, Blac Chyna’s mom has allegedly been caught in an altercation at a Starbucks.

The Zeus Network star reportedly got into a heated argument with a Starbucks employee at a drive-thru. It is not clear what started the fight, but a woman, who claims to be the cousin of the male employee, accused the reality TV star of assaulting her cousin with a beverage before she threatened him.

“Toni think she can ride through the drive through of every establishment and act a fool to everybody. WELL TODAY SHE DROVE INTO THE RIGHT MFS,” the woman detailed the altercation on Twitter. “She threw her drink on my cousin and told him she had people waiting for him.”

A photo and video shared by the woman showed a seemingly volatile Tokyo as she talked to the police before storming away. According to the woman, it was the mother of Blac who called the cops.

The alleged drink-throwing incident came just a few days after Tokyo was caught on camera saying vulgar words around her granddaughter Dream. She was babysitting Blac’s daughter, whom the model shares with her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, when began screaming about its AI voice not switching off.

She was seen in a now-deleted TikTok video ranting, “Alexa, get the f**k on. I’m telling you, b***h, you better move on. Alexa, I’m going to punch you in your f**king jaw. Get out of here. Scram.”

When Dream told her grandmom, “It doesn’t work like that,” Alexa began to inform her listeners that she enjoys curling up in bed with “a good book and a warm coffee.” Tokyo then replied, “And a nice hot dildo and a bucket of c*m.” None of the Kardashians have publicly addressed Toni’s TikTok video.