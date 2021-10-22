Blac Chyna’s Landlord Ordered to Pay Her $58K in Reverse Decision

Blac Chyna scored a legal victory in a case against her former landlord.

The landlord must now pay her $58,000.

via Page Six:

Three appellate court justices unanimously ruled that the trial court, which first ordered Chyna — née Angela White — pay Michael Kremerman the lump sum, “acted without authority in entering judgment against” Chyna, as they found she was never properly served with the summons, legal documents obtained by Page Six state.

The ruling also finds that Kremerman “did notundertake diligent efforts to serve White” and the trial court “abused its discretion” when denying Chyna’s request to vacate the ruling in which she was ordered to pay Kremerman.

“Angela White is extremely pleased that a California appeals court has overturned an improper default judgment entered against her,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, told Page Six in a statement, “and instead ordered her former landlord to pay [White] over $58,000 plus her legal costs on appeal.”

Ciani also told Page Six that Chyna, 33, will sue Kremerman for emotional distress caused by when he “illegally drained her personal bank account to $0 at the start of the deadly pandemic in April 2020.”

Kremerman’s attorney didn’t respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The drama between Chyna and Kremerman first began in 2019 when he sued her for $48,000, claiming she abandoned the lease five months early and accrued thousands of dollars in damages. In turn, the former “Rob & Chyna” star countersued, claiming Kremerman should pay her $50,000 — twice her security deposit — because he was allegedly charging her rent despite the fact that he sold the rental property for $4.55 million in March 2019.

She also denied his claims of damages.

About a month later, a California judge ruled in favor of Kremerman, ordering Chyna to pay him.

“The judge reduced the amount to $58,400, but that did not change the fact that he denied Chyna the right to have her day in court against her former landlord,” Ciani said at the time.

Well, good for her.