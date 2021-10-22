NBA YoungBoy Granted Bail and House Arrest in Federal Gun Case [Video]

YoungBoy Never Broke Again was granted a $1.5 million bail with strict conditions including house arrest Friday as he awaits trial on federal gun charges in Louisiana.

via: Rap-Up

After spending seven months in jail, the rapper was released on Friday (Oct. 22) after a Louisiana judge granted him bond. The federal inmate locator database confirms that Kentrell DeSean Gaulden is no longer in custody.

As part of the conditions of his release, he must remain under house arrest in Utah and will be required to wear an ankle monitor. According to @LawyerforWorkers, he won’t be able to leave the residence and only his family can live with him. Only three visitors will be allowed at a time and all visitors must be approved by the judge.

Other restrictions include a ban on guns and drugs. He must also submit to drug testing.

The 22-year-old MC was arrested in March following a pursuit with police. He had an outstanding warrant on drug and weapons charges from a September 2020 arrest in Baton Rouge. He pleaded not guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm and is awaiting trial.

One of the reasons that a judge reportedly granted his bond was because the government presented inaccurate evidence. The LAPD officer who apprehended him during the March pursuit claimed he was driving 80-90 mph, but in fact, he was only doing 40 mph, according to new testimony.

While he was behind bars, NBA YoungBoy released his album Sincerely, Kentrell, which debuted atop the Billboard 200. He also welcomed his eighth child in late September.

Here’s hoping NBA Youngboy stays out of trouble.