Blac Chyna Reacts to the 'Crazy' Face She Had Before Removing Her Filler [Video]

Blac Chyna is reflecting on her former face.

On Instagram, the model and former reality star took to Instagram to share old photos of herself with face filler and a video reflecting on her cosmetic journey thus far.

After thanking fans for her birthday wishes, Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, recalled, “I was looking at old pictures, you guys. That face was looking crazy.”

“That first picture, that was like a few months before I took out all the filler,” she continued, referencing the first photo featured in the carousel.

Blac then took a moment and looked at her herself through the video camera, saying, “I look so much better.”

“Thank God. I love you guys,” she concluded. “Please don’t even do the filler, it is not even worth it. It is not worth it.”

Listen — filler or no filler, people have to do what’s right for them. Whatever journey Blac Chyna is on right now is for her and as long as she’s happy with her appearance, that’s all that matters.

