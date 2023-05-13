Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Daughter Ava, 4, Suffered Scooter Accident Day Before Her 4th Birthday

Alfonso Ribeiro’s daughter Ava Sue suffered a scooter accident a day before her fourth birthday.

The actor and his wife Angela revealed on Instagram Friday that their daughter had emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

“Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4,” wrote Alfonso, alongside a photo showing Ava’s injuries.

“Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery,” he added.

Angela also shared the news, with her own caption: “My poor baby. I woke up and had a vision/motherly intuition of Ava ending up in the ER today.”

“I announced to the fam, kids, sitter & friends helping out getting ready for Ava’s birthday party that ‘we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit.’ I literally made everyone lock eyes to me when I said these words,” she recalled.

“Sadly, my words were soon forgotten and long story short, this poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter…the day before her bday,” Angela shared. “A big thank you to Dr. Raffy at @kareskinmd for seeing us after hours and performing a procedure to hopefully eventually have little scaring on her face and arms.”

She continued: “Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year-old, but she was a trooper. Giving this sweet girl some extra cuddles tonight.?”

Alfonso and Angela share Ava and sons Alfonso “AJ” Lincoln, 9, and Anders Reyn, 8. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is also father to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

We’re happy the little one is okay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro)