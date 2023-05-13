Brian McKnight Responds to Child Abandonment Allegations: 'Our Estrangement Was Mutual'

Brian McKnight is speaking out amid allegations he’s a deadbeat father who abandoned his children.

via Complex:

The legendary singer took to his Instagram Story on Friday to clear the air and explain no one was abandoned. Instead, both parties came to a mutual understanding years ago to part ways.

“I never abandoned anyone,” he said in the video. “Our estrangement was mutual. But those posts made any roads towards reconciliation and acknowledging them a dead issue. And I changed my will the next day.”

He continued: “I’ve spent the last 30-plus years building a recognized, respectable name. And ironically, there are still people out there who are trying to smear my name while still carrying it, hoping to use it for their own benefit.”

“I make absolutely no apologies for naming my infant son Brian. I want him and the world to know that he is the one who is my true legacy. So I’ll be over here continuing to love and protect my wife, and our children, as we continue to love our life.”

McKnight’s response comes days after he settled a lawsuit from his estranged daughter Briana that claimed he “maliciously defamed” her by lying about her having a sexual relationship with her cousin. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, Briana filed the lawsuit in 2020, accusing her father of being motivated by “animosity” when he told his followers that “she had some years earlier, and while a minor, engaged in sexual relations with an older cousin.”

The 53-year-old denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed his statements were “substantially true” and wasn’t rooted in malice. He wanted the entire lawsuit dismissed, and they were supposed to go to trial, but documents show both parties reached a settlement in February.

See Brian’s video below.

Brian McKnight really thought this was it? pic.twitter.com/JkN16hTsQw — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 12, 2023