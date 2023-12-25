Bishop T.D. Jakes Denies 'False And 'Baseless' Claims Of Attending Alleged Diddy Sex Parties [Video]

Acclaimed preacher TD Jakes tells followers to “log off” when it comes to recent social media allegations.

via: Black Enterprise

Pastor T.D. Jakes has vehemently dismissed rumors that he has any connection to Diddy. “I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have the chance to preach the truth,” Jakes said at the start of his Christmas Eve sermon.

This comes after Jakes’ team vehemently denied the reports. Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless. What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it,'” the executive of public relations for Jakes’ church network said earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, resurfaced photos of Diddy’s full-back tattoo of the Haitian spirit Ezili Dantor have led to wild speculation online. Many have theorized that Diddy’s recent legal troubles are a result of angering the Vodou spirit, which represents the divinity of love but has also been likened to an “angry mother” by some anthropologists. Due to Diddy’s alleged victims being women and children, some believe that Ezili Dantor is working against the Bad Boy Records founder as a form of retribution.

There are now four lawsuits out against Diddy, with one settled. The accusations against Diddy have been growing increasingly disturbing. Both the third and fourth lawsuits alleged rape against the Bad Boy Records founder. The third suit, filed late on Thanksgiving, stems back to the late 90s. In the suit, the anonymous woman claims she went on a date with him in 1991 while attending Syracuse. However, she alleges that Diddy drugged her during dinner, before filming them while he raped her. Furthermore, she claims that she was later made aware that the video of the assault had been shown to and viewed by multiple people.