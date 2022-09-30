Birds of a Feather, DaBaby Defended By Meek Mill And Boosie Badazz Amid 'Blackball' Claims [Photos]

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz firmly believe that the music industry is blackballing DaBaby.

via: AceShowbiz

DaBaby initially made the claim when responding to the low sales of his latest album, “Baby On Baby 2”, which is expected to sell 16,000 units in its first week. “Not bad for da BlackBalled Baby,” the emcee wrote on Instagram Story.

Meek then weighed in on the situation. Taking to Twitter, the “All Eyes on You” spitter penned, “They blatantly black balling da baby .. not my business but ima observer.”

Boosie, in the meantime, argued on his own Twitter page, “Ain’t no way my n***a @DaBabyDaBaby supposed to sell 16k after selling almost 150k his last first week.” Boosie added, “He one of the BIGGEST n this s**t !! I DONT KNOW WHATS GOING ON BUT SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY GOING ON !!”

Though so, some people believe that DaBaby is responsible for his own downfall. “Consumers are choosing not to listen to his music lmao that’s not black balling,” one user wrote. “DaBaby not only has 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify, he’s the face of RapCaviar this week. He did this to himself.”

Another individual chimed in, “y’all need to stop blaming everyone but him for his numbers.” The person continued, “chris brown and nba youngboy are blackballed but they’re not doing 13k first week lol his music is lackluster and repetitive + he went on a homophobic rant then doubled down on it like he did it to himself.”

