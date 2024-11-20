Billy Ray Cyrus Defends Beyoncé Over CMA Awards Nominations Snub

BY: Walker Published 8 mins ago

Billy Ray Cyrus is defending Beyoncé over her lack of CMA Awards nominations.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the “Achy Breaky Heart” musician took to Instagram to congratulate all the 2024 CMA Awards nominees and simultaneously shared he was “surprised” to see that the “Cuff It” singer wasn’t nominated.

“I’m so happy and proud to see country music opening their doors and format to be inclusive to all people, all styles. @lilnasx and I won this award in 2019 for Event Of The Year… but you wouldn’t have seen it because they didn’t air it in the show,” Cyrus, 63, wrote.

The “Words by Heart” singer then showed support for Beyoncé, 43, whose first-ever country album Cowboy Carter was left out of the nominations list.

“I was surprised to see @beyonce wasn’t nominated??? Her album was brilliant… her single ruled,” Cyrus wrote. “But she knows that. She doesn’t need a trophy from the CMA… or permission …. or approval from any of their judges.”

The actor/singer is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversy. Most recently, Luke Bryan, who is co-hosting the awards show in Nashville on Nov. 20 with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, had to clarify his previous comments about wanting to get her “in the family” of country music in order to earn CMA Awards recognition.

At the time, he said he felt a “false narrative” was being spread and encouraged fans to listen to the full interview for context.

“You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative. I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are,” Bryan, 48, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 6. “I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love y’all.”

Dolly Parton also weighed in by saying that Cowboy Carter was a “wonderful album” but theorized the awards show may not have wanted to “leave out” any artists who’ve spent more time in country music than the Lemonade songstress.

Kelly Clarkson said she found the snub “fascinating because I feel like those songs were everywhere.”

