Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Discharged From Buffalo Hospital, Will Continue Rehab at Home

Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is going home.

via: NFL

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital and will continue his rehabilitation from a cardiac arrest suffered during a game on Jan. 2 at home and with the team, the Bills announced on Wednesday.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Dr. Jamie Nadler, the care team lead for Hamlin at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, said in a statement.

Hamlin was released on Monday from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had been under care since the events of Jan. 2, and transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center that same day.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ??? pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023