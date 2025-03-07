Bill Murray Sets the Record Straight on Kelis Dating Rumors

BY: Walker Published 56 minutes ago

Bill Murray is setting the record straight on rumors that he and Kelis were an item, while also relishing in the “cred” that came with it.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning on Feb. 28, the Ghostbusters star denied that he had been in a relationship with the 45-year-old entertainer. “I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred,” he said.

Advertisement

Murray laughed off the rumors, admitting that he had first discovered Kelis when she featured in rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 1999 hit “Got Your Money.” He recalled being intrigued by the “girl with the red hair” and later sought to meet her. “She turned out to be spectacular,” he said, adding that they recently spoke and he learned she had bought land in Kenya, where she plans to start a farm.

The rumors had resurfaced after Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, died in 2022, and she was spotted with Murray at her performances. However, Kelis quickly denied any romantic involvement in a June 2023 Instagram post, stating that while the rumors were amusing, she and Murray were simply friends, both “blessed, rich, and happy.”

via: Daily Beast

Advertisement

Bill Murray Addresses Kelis Dating Rumors, Admits The Press Upped His “Cred”

Bill Murray is setting the record straight on rumors that he and Kelis were an item, while also relishing in the “cred” that came with it.

While recently appearing on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway, the Anger Management actor and comedian addressed the 2023 rumors that surfaced after he was spotted in London with the “Milkshake” icon.

“I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred a lot,” Murray joked while admitting that he did have an initial fascination with the singer after she appeared on the 1999 hit “Got Your Money” with Ol’ Dirty Bastard. “That particular song just kills me,” the 72-year-old admitted. “It’s so crazy, and I’m going, ‘Who is the girl with the red hair?’ I just had to meet her sometime. So she turns out to be spectacular.”

Advertisement

Though he insisted they were never romantically involved, Murray did reveal that they’ve stayed in touch, sharing that the singer, farmer, and chef recently purchased land in Kenya.

“She is not afraid of the dark. She just goes out there and goes, ‘Well, I think I’ll just go to Africa and start a farm,’” he said, impressed by her ventures following music.

Although their relationship is clearly platonic and they share a 30-year age gap between them, the Ghostbusters star jokingly added, “One of us could be on the rebound any second. She might need a plow man.”

Rumors of a romance first surfaced in 2023 after Murray was spotted supporting Kelis at several of her London performances. According to reports, they were seen at the same hotel and had already been building a rapport after meeting in the U.S. The speculation only intensified when sources claimed that their shared grief — both losing their spouses — brought them together.

Advertisement

Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, tragically passed away in 2022 at the age of 37 following a battle with stomach cancer, while Murray’s ex-wife, Jennifer Murray, died in 2021. The 44-year-old mother of three was previously married to Nas, with whom she shares a 16-year-old son, Knight. She later gave birth to two younger children, Shepherd and Galilee, with Mora.

Murray has been divorced twice and is a father to six adult children.

via: Vibe