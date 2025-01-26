Bill Gates Reveals ‘Miserable’ Divorce from Ex-Wife Melinda ‘Was the Mistake I Regret the Most’

BY: Walker Published 28 minutes ago

Bill Gates is speaking candidly about his divorce from Melinda French Gates, calling it “the mistake I regret the most.”

In an interview with the Times of London, Gates, now 69, said that his marriage failure is “the mistake I most regret.”

Gates acknowledged that he has had other failures, but none that matter as much as his divorce. “The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years,” he said.

Despite their divorce, Gates and Melinda maintain a friendly relationship. They share three children and continue to attend family events together for the sake of their kids. Gates attributes his marriage to Melinda for keeping him “grounded” during his time at Microsoft.

The divorce was finalized in 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Melinda Gates has since been dating entrepreneur Philip Vaughn while Bill Gates has been in a relationship with Paula Hurd, the widow of Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.

Melinda Gates reflected on the divorce, saying that it was not a sudden decision but rather the result of an accumulation of issues.

Melinda Gates has said that her husband’s relationship with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein was a factor in their divorce. “I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him,” she said in a 2022 interview with Gayle King. “He was abhorrent. He was evil personified.”

Melinda also confronted her then-husband over his affair with a Microsoft employee. Bill Gates admitted to causing “pain.” “I certainly made mistakes, and I take responsibility,” he said. “I don’t think delving into the particulars at this point is constructive, but yes, I caused pain, and I feel terrible about that.”

As for his past acquaintance with Epstein, he called it a “mistake.”

Besides co-parenting, Bill and Melinda continues to work together at their foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to support global initiatives.

via: AceShowbiz

