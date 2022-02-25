Biden Nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as First Black Woman for Supreme Court Seat

President Joe Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court — making her the first Black woman in history to receive a nomination.

via Complex:

“I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” said Biden in a statement shared on social media. “Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.”

Judge Jackson is to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is due to retire in June.

During the 2020 elections, Biden said he would nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court if he won. Jackson currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, previously working as a public defender and graduating from Harvard University. Her nomination will not change the conservative majority in the court.

“Since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement, President Biden has conducted a rigorous process to identify his replacement,” the White House stated. “Judge Jackson is an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as an historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the nomination on Friday. The Senate Judiciary Committee also announced it will “immediately” confirm the nomination. Biden is expected to deliver further remarks about the news later today.

Some Senate Republicans, including Lindsey Graham, have already voiced opposition to her nomination. “The radical left has won President Biden over yet again,” tweeted Graham, who had rallied behind the potential nomination of J. Michelle Childs. “The attacks by the left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked.” Graham was among three Senate Republicans who supported Jackson’s nomination to the DC Circuit Court in 2021.

Senators have indicated they plan to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court by mid-April.

At least the United States is doing something right.