Bhad Bhabie’s Mom Confirms Daughter Is Battling Cancer Amid Weight Loss Concern and Claim She’s ‘Faking’ It [Video]

Bhad Bhabie issued a cryptic message that had many of her fans concerned, implying that she may have cancer.

Bhabie’s mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, has confirmed that her daughter is battling cancer.

Her post comes after the rapper and OnlyFans model, 21, left her fans fearing for her health after she revealed that she was taking ‘cancer medicine’ on Thursday.

In an expletive-ridden video uploaded to her Instagram on Friday morning, Barbara said she was feeling ‘pretty heated right now at Maria, AKA Perez Hilton for going on YouTube and talking about my daughter releasing on her Instagram Story about her having cancer and saying he wouldn’t pass it by her that she was making it up.’

?? Bhad Bhabie's mom is calling out Perez Hilton for claiming her daughter was lying about having cancer. She confirmed that her daughter is battling cancer at just 21. It's crazy how many young people are going through this. Sending prayers to her way ?? pic.twitter.com/1Kl8N25cXS — Dream Chaser ? (@Dream_ChaserHQ) November 8, 2024

‘How dare you,’ you little vile piece of s**t say my daughter would lie about something like that. Okay? You’re a dad!’ the star’s mom stated.

She went on to suggest the American blogger (born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.), 46, needs to focus on his two children Mario Armando Lavandeira III, 11, and Mia Alma Lavandeira, seven, who were both born via surrogate, and not hers.

‘Go find another way to make some money beside talking s**t about other people,’ she fired. ‘How dare you. And, I pray to God that none of your children never get cancer, okay? I’ve had it twice. How dare you say my daughter is faking this.’

According to Barbara’s Instagram bio, she has personally survived breast cancer twice.

Her post was in response to Perez’s YouTube video, titled ‘SHOCKING News! Bhad Bhabie Reveals Cancer Diagnosis. BUT….’

In the video, he asked his fans if they believed she was lying for attention.

‘I’m going to say it there is also a possibility that she might have pulled a Lil Tay. I don’t know if she’s lying, I’m not claiming she’s lying, I’m just knowing these types of people operate I wouldn’t put it past her to do something like this for attention,’ he said.

‘I hope that’s the case cuz it would suck if she had or still has cancer at such a young age.’

At this time, it is unknown what cancer Bhabie has or what treatments she has undergone.

