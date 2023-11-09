Bhad Bhabie Reveals Huge Monthly OnlyFans Earnings Breakdown From First Year on Platform

Danielle Bregoli, or, as most might know her under the stage name, Bhad Bhabie, rose to viral notability after fighting with her mother as a teenager on Dr. Phil.

via: Complex

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, rapper Bhad Bhabie showcased a monthly breakdown of her OnlyFans earnings.

When Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, joined OnlyFans six days after turning 18 in 2021, she instantly garnered a significant subscriber base. In a screenshot, she showed that she earned an astonishing $18 million in her first month on the platform. While the number substantially diminished in May, with $6.7 million in comparison, she continued to make bank with her OnlyFans subscriber base. By the time November came around, the number lowered to under the $1 million mark, but she still brought in over $38.6 million in pre-tax earnings in less than a year.

Bhad Bhabi is still active on OnlyFans, charging would-be subscribers $23.99 per month. Back in May, she shared an email she received from someone who found out their boyfriend subscribed to her OnlyFans. “Tell him thanks for the Birkin,” she wrote alongside the screenshot of the email.

Bhad Bhabie is clearly making easy money thanks to the platform, but last year she suggested that she’s not entirely happy with how it’s all played out.

In an interview on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley in December 2022, she was asked if people subscribed “right away” when she launched her OnlyFans after turning 18. Bhabie confirmed as much, and was asked whether she thinks those people should “be in jail.” She shrugged and responded, “Yeah.”

When asked what sort of content she shared on OnlyFans, Bhqbie said “It’s a surprise” and added that most of her income from the platform comes through DMs. “I feel like they’re 20 to 40 years old, probably like a white man who’s married with like six kids—definitely has a daughter my age,” she shared.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Bhabie revealed that she doesn’t put a lot of thought into her content. “I get new bathing suits or new lingerie and take some pictures,” she said. “I just do whatever I be feeling.”