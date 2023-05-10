Beyoncé’s Full Setlist for Renaissance Tour Opening Night in Stockholm, Sweden

Beyoncé‘s long-awaited Renaissance World Tour kicked off on Wednesday night (May 10) at Stockholm’s Friends Arena — and if you’re curious to know what all from her catalogue made the cut, we’ve compiled the 37-song set-list for you below.
via Billboard:
Night one included every one of Renaissance‘s 16 tracks, three songs from 2003’s Dangerously in Love, three songs from 2006’s B’Day, one song from 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, five songs from 2011’s 4, three songs from 2013’s Beyoncé, two from 2016’s Lemonade and many more. She even through in some Destiny’s Child hits, Lion King: The Gift tracks and some of her popular collaborations.
The Renaissance World Tour will continue throughout Europe until July 9, with stops in London, Barcelona, Brussels and Amsterdam before heading to Toronto for two dates at Rogers Centre. The tour heads to the United States, starting with Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and making stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Atlanta, Houston and more before concluding Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Get into the setlist below. Did your favorite songs make the cut?
Dangerously in Love
Flaws and All
1+1 / I’d Rather Go Blind / I’m Going Down
I Care
I’m That Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams
Lift Off
7/11
Cuff It
Energy
Break My Soul
Formation
Diva
Run the World (Girls)
My Power
Black Parade
Savage (Remix)
Church Girl
Get Me Bodied
Before I Let Go
Rather Die Young
Love on Top
Crazy in Love
Green Light
Freedom
Plastic Off the Sofa
Virgo’s Groove
Naughty Girl / Say My Name / Rocket
Move
Heated
Thique
All Up in Your Mind
Drunk in Love
America Has a Problem
Pure/Honey
Summer Renaissance