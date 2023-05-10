Beyoncé’s Full Setlist for Renaissance Tour Opening Night in Stockholm, Sweden

Beyoncé‘s long-awaited Renaissance World Tour kicked off on Wednesday night (May 10) at Stockholm’s Friends Arena — and if you’re curious to know what all from her catalogue made the cut, we’ve compiled the 37-song set-list for you below.

via Billboard:

Night one included every one of Renaissance‘s 16 tracks, three songs from 2003’s Dangerously in Love, three songs from 2006’s B’Day, one song from 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, five songs from 2011’s 4, three songs from 2013’s Beyoncé, two from 2016’s Lemonade and many more. She even through in some Destiny’s Child hits, Lion King: The Gift tracks and some of her popular collaborations.

The Renaissance World Tour will continue throughout Europe until July 9, with stops in London, Barcelona, Brussels and Amsterdam before heading to Toronto for two dates at Rogers Centre. The tour heads to the United States, starting with Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and making stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Atlanta, Houston and more before concluding Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Get into the setlist below. Did your favorite songs make the cut?

Dangerously in Love

Flaws and All

1+1 / I’d Rather Go Blind / I’m Going Down

I Care

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams

Lift Off

7/11

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul

Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

My Power

Black Parade

Savage (Remix)

Church Girl

Get Me Bodied

Before I Let Go

Rather Die Young

Love on Top

Crazy in Love

Green Light

Freedom

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Naughty Girl / Say My Name / Rocket

Move

Heated

Thique

All Up in Your Mind

Drunk in Love

America Has a Problem

Pure/Honey

Summer Renaissance