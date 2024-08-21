Beyoncé Reportedly Threatens Cease-and-Desist After Trump Campaign Uses Her Song 'Freedom' on Social Media | www.lovebscott.com

Beyoncé is not here for the Trump Campaign trying to use any of her music — and she’s threatening legal action.

via People:

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Donald Trump, shared a video on his own X account of the former president walking off a plane on Tuesday, Aug. 20, set to the track “Freedom” off Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade.”Touchdown in Michigan!! @realDonaldTrump,” the caption read.

The use of the song, which also features Kendrick Lamar, instantly caught attention online, as Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has used it at several campaign events.

While Beyoncé, 42, has not commented on the video, Rolling Stonereported on Wednesday, Aug. 21, that the Trump campaign did not have permission to use the track and that the singer has threatened to send the Republican presidential nominee’s camp a cease-and-desist. PEOPLE has reached out to a representative for Beyoncé for comment.

The Harris campaign most recently used the track in a new ad unveiled on Monday, Aug. 19, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

Although Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Harris, she’s voiced her support for the Democratic party on various occasions, including in 2013, when she sang the national anthem at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration. In 2020, she posted a social media clip encouraging voters for current President Joe Biden.

However, Harris has officially been endorsed by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

The fashion designer, 70, posted a photo next to Harris in late July on Instagram, writing, “New, Youthful, Sharp , , energy !!!! You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country ! Putting personal Ego , power and fame aside . That is the definition of a great leader, . Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership . Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go ???????? #kamala2024.”

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign was called out by Céline Dion for using her 1997 hit song “My Heart Will Go On” at a campaign rally in Montana.

