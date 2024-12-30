Beyoncé Reportedly Said to Be ‘Upset and Concerned’ Over Jay Z Rape Allegations — But Vows She’s ‘Sticking’ By Her Husband

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Beyoncé is reportedly ‘sticking’ by Jay-Z.

Beyoncé has been left “upset and concerned” after a judge ruled against throwing out rape accusations against her husband, Jay-Z.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star is “sticking” by her husband amid the legal turmoil.

Jay-Z, also known as Shawn Carter, is entangled in a legal fight with a woman who accused him of raping her at the age of 13.

Despite multiple attempts to dismiss the case or reveal the accuser’s identity, Judge Analisa Torres granted the woman anonymity for the next phase of proceedings.

A source close to the couple shared: “Beyoncé is sticking by her husband, even though she is upset by the situation.

A second insider claimed: “Beyoncé is upset and concerned about the allegations brought on to her husband.

“She 1,000 percent believes him. But it is very stressful to deal with, not only because everything is such in the public eye, but as a mother of a daughter of a similar age to the accuser at the time, it is heartbreaking.

“Beyoncé, who has been blessed with a life where she usually has control of her own narrative, now has to deal with this, and there isn’t anything she can do except support her man and be there for each other as the legal side of things goes through its motions.”

The source claimed the Texas Hold ‘Em singer has accepted there isn’t much she can do to “help how her husband is seen by the world right now”.

They added: “It is a struggle to deal with, and for her to try to think of ways to help the situation is tiring, especially when she can only literally do a certain amount of things that may sway public perception.

“She will be by Jay’s side throughout, and she is starting to accept that is all she can really do.”

The plaintiff, referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, alleges that Jay-Z, along with disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, drugged and raped her when she was only 13 at an after-party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Jay-Z has vehemently denied the claims, calling them baseless.

On Thursday, Judge Torres condemned the rapper’s lawyer’s aggressive legal maneuvers, describing them as “combative” and filled with “inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks”.

She also accused Jay-Z’s attorney of attempting to “fast-track the judicial process” by repeatedly filing motions to reveal Jane Doe’s identity and dismiss the case.

via: RadarOnline.com