Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour Sells 94% of Ticket Inventory, Plus a New Date Is Added

Hive, it’s time to don your rhinestone cowboy boots, lace up your chaps, and giddy up.

Barely a month after pre-sales began and with six weeks until opening night, the world tour is at 94% capacity across all dates, according to new stats from promoter Live Nation.

The Cowboy Carter Tour was announced on Feb. 3 with 22 shows in eight cities on either side of the Atlantic. In the ensuing days, demand forced additional dates in six of the eight markets, including two add-ons apiece in Atlanta and London.

But Queen Bey isn’t done yet, adding a 31st — and so far, final — date in a new location. Live Nation said on Monday that Beyoncé will bring the tour to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on July 25, returning to Sin City after playing two shows at the same venue during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

The BeyHive Presale begins on Thursday, March 20 at noon PDT, with the Artist Presale at the same time on Monday, March 24. Additional pre-sales for Citi card members, Verizon Up, and Mastercard will also roll out in advance of the general on-sale (Tuesday, March 25).

The Cowboy Carter Tour follows the release of its namesake album. The set debuted atop the Billboard 200 last April and went on to win three record-extending Grammy awards, including album of the year and best country album. Beyoncé performed a Christmas Day NFL halftime show on Netflix, offering the first televised live performances of Cowboy Carter tracks and teased the tour announcement later that day.

Upon Beyoncé’s initial tour announcement, Billboard projected final earnings of $294 million from 1.1-1.2 million tickets. With her newest addition to a packed three-month schedule, Cowboy Carter Tour should exceed $325 million.

