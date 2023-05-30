Benedict Cumberbatch & Family Targeted in Home Invasion by Knife-Wielding Chef

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family are lucky to be safe and unharmed after a frightening home invasion.

via JJ:

Former chef Jack Bissell, who previously worked at the Mayfair hotel, broke into the 46-year-old actor’s home in London while he was inside with wife Sophie Hunter and three sons – Kit, 7, Hal, 6, and Finn, 4.

Bissell was accused of kicking through the iron gate at Benedict‘s house, and when he got inside, he reportedly shouted, “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down,” according to BBC News.

During a court appearance earlier this month, Bissell pleaded guilty to criminal damage, which included pulling up a plant and throwing it at wall along with spitting at the intercom and dismantling it with a fish knife.

He was fined £250 and issued a three-year restraining order preventing him to go anywhere near Benedict, his family, or the area in which they life in.

As of right now, Bissell‘s motives behind the attack are unclear.

Bissell initially fled the scene after the break-in, but was arrested after his DNA was discovered on the intercom.

A source close to Benedict‘s family shared with The Daily Mail, “Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them. Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again. The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary.”

This isn’t the first time Bissell has been in trouble with the law. Bissell‘s past convictions include theft, three warnings for offenses against property, a public order offense, and a drug offense. In 2015, he was arrested in his underwear during a protest in London.

How terrifying! We’re glad everyone’s okay.