‘Barbie’ Reaches $1.34B, Will Become WB’s Biggest Movie Ever Worldwide On Monday; ‘Oppenheimer’ Nears $800M Global – International Box Office

This “Barbie” is officially the highest-grossing movie of the year in North America.

via: Deadline

Summer may be drawing to a close, but the blockbusters of the season are still basking in box office glory. To wit: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is poised to become the highest-grossing Warner Bros movie of all time globally on Monday. Through today, the worldwide estimate is $1.34B, meaning just $1M separates it from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 to attain the record.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has reached a global cume of $777.2M through today, setting the Universal title firmly on track to cross $800M in the very near future. Nolan traveled to China this past week, ahead of the film’s launch on August 30.

The Margot Robbie-starrer has surpassed Joker to become the 3rd biggest WB title of all time internationally.

Barbie is also now the biggest WB title ever in 36 markets including the UK, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Poland. It’s also the biggest Hollywood film of 2023 across Europe and ever in Ireland and Argentina.