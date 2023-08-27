Young Thug's Father Asks Why Donald Trump Got Bond For RICO Charges But His Son Can't

When Young Thug was first arrested in 2022, it’s unlikely he thought he’d remain behind bars over a year later. Unfortunately for the So Much Fun hitmaker, things have been moving slower than expected in the YSL RICO trial.

via: HipHopDX

Thug‘s father has voiced his disapproval of the double standard regarding bond after disgraced former President Donald Trump was awarded the opportunity to reach an agreement with the court system but his son, was not.

On Saturday (August 26) the rapper’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., appeared in an Instagram post — shared by DJ Akademiks — in which he insinuated that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is playing both sides.

The post features a photo of Thug’s father, donning a “FREE YSL” t-shirt. while holding up a sign reading: “Trump & Crew got a bond, Young Thug & YSL face the exact same charges but no bond? Make justice fair!! We deserve a fair fight too, Fani.”

A sentiment that divided fans who chimed in with their belief the rapper’s discretions were far worse than that of Trump, who has recently been charged with participating in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“There’s no bodies involved, big difference [skull emoji],” wrote one Instagram user.

“Trump did nun thug killed hella n-ggas, n-ggas do anything but take accountability for their own actions smh,” added another user.

“In comment section yall sound like idiots cause the Rico is the Rico it don’t Matter if bodies attached or not if trump got a bond so should thug point blank it doesn’t matter if it’s the president or a rapper they should both be given a bond young thug ain’t had meetings with Russians and potentially traded US secrets either so he definitely should get a bond asap,” commented one fan, who sided with Williams Sr.

Meanwhile, Thugger’s trial has hit a new roadblock. On Friday (August 25) it was reported that his YSL RICO trial has been put on hold for the time being, while a separate defendant is tried in another murder case.

According to Law&Crime Network‘s Cathy Russon, any YSL-related hearings or jury selections will be delayed until late next week, August 31, due to defendant Cordarius Dorsey’s murder trial.

Young Thug was arrested in May 2022 after authorities searched his home and a sprawling 88-page RICO indictment against his YSL crew was revealed to the public with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spearheading the charge.

The RICO indictment contains a total of 65 counts levied against Thug and other members of YSL, who prosecutors allege is a “criminal street gang” affiliated with the Bloods that is behind a series of violent crimes in the Atlanta area, including murder and armed robbery.

Thugger’s eight counts include conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

He has also been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm, and possession of a machine gun.