Balling: Jay-Z and Beyoncé Reportedly Paid Cash for $200 Million Malibu Estate

$200 million is an astonishing amount to just about everybody in the world, but if you’re Jay-Z and Beyoncé, you can afford to drop it all at once.

via: Page Six

The contract is also said to be the second most expensive in the history of US real estate, as a New York City apartment previously sold for $238 million.

Reps for the rapper and the pop star didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Sources close to the real estate deal told the outlet that the Carters bought the all-concrete home from William Bell, one of the biggest art collectors in the world who took nearly 15 years to build the manse.

The 30,000-square-foot property was designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando, who was also behind the $57.3 million mansion that Kanye West acquired during his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The “Crazy in Love” collaborators reportedly got a great deal on their new home, as it was originally listed at $295 million.

Although the famed duo faced criticism for the “excessive” purchase, they appeared unbothered while celebrating their new acquisition at dinner in London.

Beyoncé, 41, and Jay, 53, were photographed leaving Harry’s Bar in Mayfair on Friday night after grabbing a bite to eat.

Sources told Page Six that the group enjoyed a “delectable soufflé” with billionaire entrepreneur Nassef Sawiris.

Queen Bey looked stunning in a bejeweled black mini dress and overcoat, while Hova kept his look chic with an all-black ensemble and white sneakers.

In addition to the their latest acquisition, the “Love on Top” singer and the “Run This Town” rapper have a vast real estate portfolio.

In 2017, the couple bought a home in Bel-Air for $88 million, according to TMZ.

That same year, the “Upgrade U” performers dropped $26 million on a mansion in the Hamptons.

Beyoncé has a net worth of $450 million, according to Forbes, while Jay-Z has $2.5 billion to his name.

The “Apes—t” collaborators married in 2008 and share three children: Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5.