The Bachelor’s Matt James Announces Split from Rachael Kirkconnell 4 Years After She Won His Season

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Another ‘Bachelor’ romance has run out of roses — Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have officially split after four years together.

The former Bachelor, 33, shared the news with a prayer on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 16, writing, “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord”

The post was accompanied by an image of James and Kirkconnell, 28, meeting on The Bachelor for the first time. James tagged Kirkconnell in the post and turned off the comments. His latest post on his Instagram Stories featured several different pizza pies and tagged his location as being across the pond in London.

Kirkconnell did not share her own post. In fact, her last video was posted in early December and was a video birthday tribute to James.

“Happiest of birthdays to my best friend, my teammate, my sous chef, the man that has my whole heart,” Kirkconnell captioned her post. “You fill it (and my tummy) with so much love and laughter and i’m so thankful i get to dance through this life with you. thank you for your never ending love and support and smooches and snuggles. to many more adventures, happy birthday my pumpkin.”

The couple met on season 25 of The Bachelor in 2020 where Kirkconnell won James’ season amid controversy. At the time, James and Kirkconnell chose to continue dating but not to get engaged during the reality show’s finale.

via: People

